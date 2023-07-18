Video: Congratulations Pours in As Maria Chike and Boyfriend Welcome Baby Boy, Reveals Son’s Name

Maria Chike Benjamin, a Big Brother Naija ‘Shine ya eyes’ housemate, and her partner, Kevin, have had their first child.

The couple, who announced their pregnancy last month, have welcomed a baby boy.

Maria Chike announced the happy news on Twitter, expressing her love for her son.

The reality personality disclosed the name of her son, Jonathan Anthony Adegbotolu.

“Jonathan Anthony Adegbotolu 17/07/2023 2:53 am. We love you already”.

Maria Chike Benjamin, a Big Brother Naija ‘Shine ya eyes’ housemate, is expecting her first child.

The reality star, who is dating Dubai businessman Kevin, broke the happy news on her Instagram page just moments ago.

Maria mentioned in a touching video of herself displaying her baby bump that this new chapter is called blessed.

She expressed her excitement at her new blessing, saying she can’t wait to meet her bundle of joy.

“This chapter is called Blessed. With our hearts filled with so much love and happiness, we can’t wait to meet you”.