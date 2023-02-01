Video: Congratulations pours in as Luxury hair brand signs BBNaija’s Dorathy as it’s first brand ambassador

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

BBNaija (BBNaija) 2020 finalist, Dorathy Bachor has bagged an ambassadorial deal with a luxury hair brand.

The reality TV star has been signed to Naija Hair Factory as the company’s first official brand ambassador.

Dorathy made the announcement through her verified Instagram page on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. She shared a video from the official signing at the brand’s head office.

According to the reality TV star, she is excited about working with the brand because she likes having lovely hair.

She wrote; “HAPPY NEW MONTH MY DARLINGS Happy to Announce that I’ll be partnering with the baddest hair plug in Nigeria @naijahairfactory as their First Ambassador. You all know how much I love my hair game so I’m so excited for this journey.”

