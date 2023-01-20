ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Commotion as Sabinus’ lookalike, Aba Sabinus storms street with escort, gives out money –[video]

Mr Cultivator, a,k,a Aba Sabinus a man who shares a striking semblance with the popular skit maker, Sabinus or Mr Funny recently stormed the street and created confusion among people.

In the video, Mr Cultivator was seen buying a phone pouch when some men approached him and subsequently began hailing him as Sabinus.

While some knew he wasn’t the popular skit maker, others were still in doubt. Mr Cultivator could be seen with a bouncer who whisked him into the car after he gave out some money to the men hailing him.

Aba Sabinus zoomed off in his car as he was being hailed by both women and men.

Sharing the video on his IG page, Aba Sabinus noted that people are still confused and finding it difficult to differentiate, he wrote:

“They’re still confused 😂”

