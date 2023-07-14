Video: Commotion as actress, Damilola Oni refuses to kiss Jigan Babaoja on movie set

Jigan Babaoja, a Nollywood actor, sparked outrage on social media after his colleague, Damilola Oni, refused to kiss him on set.

Jigan shared a video of him arguing with Damilola and other members of the cast and crew of the movie on his Instagram page as an outlet for his frustration.

Damilola questioned why she would kiss Jigan when it wasn’t in the script.

Jigan, on the other hand, who was visibly upset, insisted that the actress kiss her.

The cast and crew were split over the issue as they worked to resolve the conflicts.

Many of Jigan’s colleagues responded to his statement, and some of those who were in the tent with Damilola Oni questioned why she would kiss him.

Femi Adebayo wrote, “Wahala wa o

Sola Olaibi Gaji wrote, “Werey Omo, she no fit kiss you that’s all

Foluke Daramola wrote, “Jigan kilo fa ekun na??? Iya kiss he e ni kekere ni

Salami Rotimi wrote, “Justice for JIGAN

Woli Agba wrote, “Ehn Shey Dandan ni? Okay! We your fans no need to see the kissing. We will understand the film without it

Adebayo Salami wrote, “How will she kiss you, now that you are rolling on the floor?

Kemi Afolabi wrote, “No worry Jigan I go kiss you for my next movie

Iyabo Ojo wrote, “No kiss you go carry belle ooo

Biodun Okeowo wrote, “Seems you orchestrated this plan of having @thedamilolaoni kiss you in the movie with my full chest. I support her decision not to kiss you. Roll on the floor and in the mud, na you sabi”.