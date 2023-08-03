Video: Commedienne, Warri Pikin puts up her son for sale mocking her plus size

Anita Asuoha, better known as Warri Pikin, a famous Nigerian stand-up comedian, has put up her son, Ebube for sale for commenting about her extra size.

The comedian-turned-actress bemoaned how her son made fun of her while they were on vacation with her husband and kids.

Ebube urged his mother not to burden the horse in a video posted on Warri Pikin’s Instagram page.

Sharing the hilarious moment with her fans, Warri Pikin auditions her son for sale.

“Make una just listen to Wetin Ebube talk

Son for sale.”

Why I chose to be celibate until my wedding night with Ikechukwu – Warri Pikin spills

In other news Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, popularly known as Warri Pikin, a famous Nigerian comedienne and film actress, has revealed some personal truths about herself and what triggered her to make such decisions.

Warri Pikin claimed in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo that she chose to be celibate till her wedding night after her ex-boyfriend broke her heart in university.

After the tragic tragedy, the mother of three decided that no man would see her “nakedness” again until her wedding night, and she opted to serve God with all her strength and forget about relationships.

Warri Pikin, who is now on honeymoon with her husband, Ikechukwu Asuoha, ten years after they married in 2013, revealed that she met her husband right after graduation in 2012.

She claimed they met at a church in Abuja during her mandatory National Youth Service Corps, or NYSC, and married soon after.

The comedienne also stated that she was a professional dancer who won the Maltina Dance All competition but was unable to pursue her dream since she attended a strict private school. Her exact words:

I got married in 2012 immediately after graduating from University. I met my husband at a Winners’ camp in Abuja.

“E get one boy wey break my heart [during my university days], I come give my life to Christ. I said, you know what? I’m not doing men anymore. I will serve God.

The story is now funny but really it wasn’t a sweet moment. I decided that I wasn’t going to date any man again and I would not go to any party. It was my God and my books nothing else. At that moment I wasn’t interested in my talent again which affected my plans of going to Lagos.

I resolved to be celibate and decided that no man will see my nakedness until my wedding night.

“Funny enough my plan before was to go to Lagos immediately after graduation. I was a professional dancer but school hindered me. I went to a private school where you only have three exits in a semester. Even when I won the Maltina Dance All, I was angry because I couldn’t defend my title.

Most times when I have a function to dance the school announces exams or tests. Our school fee was not small at all and my father even though he would allow you to dance but you must apply sense to everything. I thought to myself that after school I will go to my aunt’s place in Lagos and focus on my dancing career. Abuja was never in view at that time.”