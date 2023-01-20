ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Comedienne, Helen Paul reacts Google search reveals Aliko Dangote owns Nigeria

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 day ago
0 344 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • It was observed that when one Searches for ‘Who is the owner of Nigeria?’ via Google search, the name of the Northern Businessman pops up.
  • Reacting to that, took to her Instagram page to hail ‘Aliko Dangote ‘ for this latest achievements

Comedian, actress and academic, Dr Helen Paul has reacted to recent Google search which indicates that Billionaire Aliko Dangote is the owner of Nigeria.

It was observed that when one Searches for ‘Who is the owner of Nigeria?’ via Google search, the name of the Northern Businessman pops up.

Reacting to that, the famous Nigerian comedienne who was recently appointed as a professor and Head of the Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment at Heart Bible International University, United States took to her Instagram page to hail ‘Aliko Dangote ‘ for this latest achievements. Helen Paul wrote: “

Who is the owner of Nigeria on Google?#hmm #global. The owner doesn’t post much on the social media. The owner is always giving us gentle smile. The owner does not drag on social media.

The owner doesn’t post family & friends on social media. Oh….. What A owner.”

Aliko Dangote, is the Africa’s richest person

He founded and chairs Dangote Cement, the continent’s largest cement producer.

He owns 85% of publicly-traded Dangote Cement through a holding company.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 day ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Odunlade Adekola celebrates suspected side chic, Eniola Ajao, with sweet words as she turns 40 today

24 mins ago

Video: Man weeps endlessly after winning a brand new car from Tunde Ednut

7 hours ago

Video: ‘Age isn’t a representation’ – Wizkid throws subtle shade at Mr. Jollof over proposed tour with Davido

9 hours ago

Video: Tunde Ednut breaks records, celebrates his birthday in Atlanta, Russia, London South Africa and 10 Nigerian states

18 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button