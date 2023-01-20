Video: Comedienne, Helen Paul reacts Google search reveals Aliko Dangote owns Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It was observed that when one Searches for ‘Who is the owner of Nigeria?’ via Google search, the name of the Northern Businessman pops up.

Reacting to that, took to her Instagram page to hail 'Aliko Dangote ' for this latest achievements

Comedian, actress and academic, Dr Helen Paul has reacted to recent Google search which indicates that Billionaire Aliko Dangote is the owner of Nigeria.

Reacting to that, the famous Nigerian comedienne who was recently appointed as a professor and Head of the Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment at Heart Bible International University, United States took to her Instagram page to hail ‘Aliko Dangote ‘ for this latest achievements. Helen Paul wrote: “

Who is the owner of Nigeria on Google?#hmm #global. The owner doesn’t post much on the social media. The owner is always giving us gentle smile. The owner does not drag on social media. The owner doesn’t post family & friends on social media. Oh….. What A owner.”

Aliko Dangote, is the Africa’s richest person

He founded and chairs Dangote Cement, the continent’s largest cement producer.

He owns 85% of publicly-traded Dangote Cement through a holding company.