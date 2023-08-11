Video: Comedian Woli Agba blows hot at skit makers over the alarming rate of disrespecting women’s bodies in skits

Woli Agba, a Nigerian comedian and actor, has lashed out at his colleagues for their disregard for women in their performances.

The comedian observed an increase in the extent of disregard for women’s bodies on social media.

He claims that he has had to switch from Instagram to the Bible an untold number of times whenever he is viewing videos online with his son and they come across some of those videos.

He wondered why the sudden bravery to touch women’s buttocks was all in the name of content creation.

“I am beginning to see the level of disrespect for women’s bodies increased on social media all in the name of content creation! Who are you creating the content for? I can’t count the number of times I have had to switch from I to Bible each time my son was watching with me and we stumbled on some videos that are immoral in content. Kilode? Kiloshele? Wetin’ happen now? This generation. Sleep, wake up, and flex! That’s all! No values… Nobody is learning handwork anymore.

I just had to pick this out of the ones I have been seeing lately. We are people of Culture and Tradition. Why the sudden boldness to put full hands on women’s bom/butt all in the name of content creation?

There are several ways to pass the same message without needing to touch sensitive areas. Which message am I passing when you have increased the viewer’s desire for the immoral? The message is for who? Or you are just out to enjoy yourselves before the camera?

Is this funny? How can u even call this comedy? If you want to be known, please be known for something worth everyone’s applause.