Video: Comedian Bovi and his wife causes a stir as they renew their wedding vow on water

Bovi Ugboma, a Nigerian comedian, and his wife, Kris Asimonye, have sparked outrage with their unusual wedding renewal.

The ace comedian took to Instagram to share a romantic video of him and his wife on the beach.

Bovi disclosed that they had renewed their vows on the water, with mariners serving as officiating ministers.

“Vows renewal. Officiating ministers – Mariners”.

Netizens Reactions…

The video has since caused a stir online with many nick naming the couple Mr and Mrs Mariners.

One HRM Empress Gold wrote, “Water go carry you go if you disappoint

One Shalom the favored one wrote, “Happy bow renewal oh, make mariners nor carry una go”.

One Itom wrote, “Na the officiating ministers I wan see

One Peters Leon wrote, “Chairman u de raise shoulder for sea, nor let mammy water think say you wan overthrow them o

One Independent wrote, “He say officiating ministers mariners. This Bovi no too well

One Strange Thingsz wrote, “So nah inside water you renew your vow? Anyway, welcome on board to the Mariners unit

One Ntuntu Pounds wrote, “Everything about you na comedy including ur beach wear!!

One G5stunner wrote, “Me and Mrs Mariners