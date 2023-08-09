ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Comedian Ay Spotted Having Family Time with Wife Mabel and Children in The USA After Fire Destroyed His Nigerian Home

Following the fire that destroyed his home, famed Nigerian comedian AY has been spotted spending quality time with his wife Mable and their two children.

Recently, comedian AY became one of the most talked-about people online after a fire destroyed his residence in Lekki, Lagos State.

In addition, AY Makun’s sister-in-law, Grace Makun, sparked passionate reactions after releasing a video of the comedian’s house being fully burned down.

AY and his family were not in Nigeria at the time of the fire since he was in Canada for his #aylivelegendarytour2023.

After finishing his show in Canada, AY returns to Atlanta, Georgia, where he is spotted having fun with his family.

Captioning the video, AY comedian wrote; “I am finally spending time with family in Atlanta after my US and Canada tour. I have so many reasons to thank God for our lives.”

