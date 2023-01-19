Video: Comedian, Apama, others express excitement after spotting Davido’s lookalike riding bike in Owerri – [video]

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

In the viral clip, the young man who is known for his striking semblance with OBO could be seen cruising on his bike while Apama and a few others hailed him.

Comedian, Apama alongside other guys couldn’t keep their cool after spotting Davido’s lookalike, Twinobo riding a bike in Owerri, Imo State.

In the viral clip, the lad who is known for his striking semblance with OBO could be seen cruising on his bike while Apama and a few others hailed him.

Twinobo in no time stopped his bike and Apama rushed out of his car with his guys to hail the man.

The dude trended a couple of years back and the online content creator, Cute Abiola featured him in a skit.

30BG Fan Concert: Moment OBO’s lookalike mounts stage, leaves fans confused

Singer, Davido’s lookalike was also in attendance at the Davido Fans Concert in Lagos last night, 1st December.

The free concert which was organized by fans had a lot of music stars in attendance and it was indeed a memorable night for the concertgoers.

One of the intriguing moments was when Davido’s lookalike mounted the stage and thrilled the audience with his gyrations.

The man who shares a striking resemblance with the singer could be seen jumping alongside other individuals on stage while Davido’s song was being played.

Some fans present initially thought it was Davido that appeared at the concert.