Video: Colleague narrates heartbreaking last words of doctor who died in elevator accident

Vwaere Diaso’s coworker has recounted her heartbreaking final words before she passed away.

Late Vwaere Diaso, a medical doctor who was only two weeks away from finishing her housemanship, was killed in an elevator accident at Lagos Island General Hospital in Odan.

Vwaere’s colleague, @LaseMoye, described how the awful occurrence occurred right in front of her on Tuesday, August 1.

Vwaere was on her way to the ground floor to pick up a meal delivery from a dispatch rider when the elevator collapsed from the 10th floor, according to Moye’s Twitter post.

According to Moye, she hit the elevator’s open button but did not enter because she was on a video conversation.

The next thing she heard was a big crash to the floor which made the dispatch rider who brought Vwaere’s food to run out of the building.

She explained that an alarm was raised that Vwaere was in the elevator and they started looking for ways to bring her out of it.

“They tried to use rods to open it, to be sure it wasn’t a joke. They finally opened it and the sight was gruesome. Muffled sounds of excruciating pain and agony became apparent,” she wrote.

“I remember telling her to relax that help is coming, she said “Don’t tell me to relax, tell them to get me out of here”. We eventually got her out and she kept saying she thinks she’ll die,”

“Emergency care was almost zero and inside a hospital for that matter. There was no blood in the hospital. “She was eventually wheeled out but she was already weak and kept saying ”I don’t want to die”. They commenced CPR and the finality of it all happened.”

