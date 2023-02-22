Video: Churchill announces N10m reward for evidence of Tonto, Rosy as ex-besties, speaks on sleeping with Rosy Meurer while married to Tonto Dike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Businessman and philanthropist, Olakunle Churchill has reacted to a claim that his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh and Rosy Meurer were friends, and the latter still went on to have a romantic affair with him while he was still married to the former.

An IG user identified as @Ndidiamaka_official, had stated that Rosy Meurer’s son, would grow up to know that his mother slept with her friend’s man and later got married to him.

In reaction, Olakunle Churchill defended his wife, Rosy. He noted that many people had been brainwashed and that Rosy and Tonto were never friends.

Furthermore, Olakunle Churchill made a promise to the netizen that he would give her N10 million if she could provide evidence that Tonto Dikeh and Rosy Meurer were best friends.