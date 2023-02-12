Video: Chrisland Schools: 12-Year-Old Whitney Adeniran Was Electrocuted — Whistleblower Alleges In Leaked Audio

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.







A student of Chrisland Schools in leaked audio alleges that 12-year-old Whitney Adeniran was electrocuted during the school’s inter-house sports.

This comes after Chrisland Schools released a statement about the circumstances of the death of one of their students.

A whistleblower claimed that her child who wasn’t a student of the school overheard what actually transpired.

Speaking on her findings about the death of Whitney Adeniran, the parent wrote while sharing a leaked audio;

“This is concerning the child that died in Chrisland few days ago. My 12-year-old daughter walked up to me and told me in her words ‘Mummy I do not know why people still attend Chrisland school’ and I asked why?

She then told me a student had collapsed during their inter-house sport; I was surprised cos she doesn’t attend Chrisland so how did she get the information? She then forwarded a particular voice note on snap chat to me.

I listened to it and I was devastated but kept quiet. In the voice note another Chrisland student was gisting her friends what happened at their inter house sport and the deceased child Whitney was mentioned.

The child clearly stated that Whitney went to buy popcorn and cotton candy and touched one of the machines producing either cotton candy or popcorn and she was electrocuted.

She collapsed immediately. And water was poured on her. The story Chrisland is giving is false I have the voice note as evidence.”

