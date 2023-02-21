Video: “Choose the father of your child carefully” -Tonto Dikeh advises women

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tonto has warned women not to love her but learn from her. Her mission is not to hate me, but on how to survive a broken man.

In her message to her gender, she advised them to choose the father of their child carefully.







Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh has written a note to women on the need to be careful in choosing their child’s father.

In her message to her gender, she advised them to choose the father of their child carefully.

Tonto warned them not to love her but learn from her. Her mission is not to hate me, but on how to survive a broken man.

She stated that if she can save one woman today, then she has lived a fulfilled life. For her, her mission has been accomplished.