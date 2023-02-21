ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Choose the father of your child carefully” -Tonto Dikeh advises women

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Tonto has warned women not to love her but learn from her. Her mission is not to hate me, but on how to survive a broken man.
  • In her message to her gender, she advised them to choose the father of their child carefully.
You are the worst thing that ever happened to my Father’s bloodline- Tonto Dikeh leaks chat with Olakunle Churchill tags him a dead beat dad

Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh has written a note to women on the need to be careful in choosing their child’s father.

In her message to her gender, she advised them to choose the father of their child carefully.

Tonto warned them not to love her but learn from her. Her mission is not to hate me, but on how to survive a broken man.

She stated that if she can save one woman today, then she has lived a fulfilled life. For her, her mission has been accomplished.

“Dear women choose the father of your child carefully. Don’t move me. Learn from me.

If I can save one woman today, I live a fulfilled life forever.

The mission is not to HATE A MAN, ITS HOW TO SURVIVE A BROKEN MAN.

There are always signs, it’s there. Just look well

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED
TAKES A BOW

If you are an amebo and want to know more head over to KINGTONTODIKEH (YouTube)”.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: E be like wetin Nedu talk na true – Reactions as Influencer, Papaya Ex flaunts her seven iPhones

1 hour ago

Video: Crossdresser, Bobrisky reveals boyfriend gave him N1.2million to gift his dad

1 hour ago

Video: He needs to see a psychiatrist ASAP!- Reactions as Speed Darlington slams Tems and Teni for Imitating Tiwa Savage

1 hour ago

Video: “This is disrespectful” – Bolanle Ninalowo reacts as Taaooma steps out in synthetic body to mimic him – [Video]

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button