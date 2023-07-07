ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: "Chioma Needs to Grow Up and Leave Davido" – Twitter Critic, Daniel Regha Blows Hot

Daniel Regha, a popular Twitter critic, believes Chioma should woman up and leave her husband, Davido, if the multiple adultery rumors are real.

The social analyst turned to Twitter to offer his thoughts on the DMW singer’s many pregnancy allegations.

He believes Chioma Rowland should divorce her spouse if all of the charges are true since their marriage is unhealthy.

He admitted that being with the musician has certain advantages, but the constant disrespect she would receive wouldn’t be worth it.

Daniel Regha wrote:

“Chioma needs to woman-up & leave Davido if these infidelity allegations turn out to be true; Cos their relationship isn’t healthy. Being with Davido has its perks, but the continuous disrespect she’s gets is not worth it. She’s big enough to stand on her own two feet. No offense.”

