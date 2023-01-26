Video: Chioma Chukwuka stirs hilarious reactions as she jumps on ‘Balablu’ challenge with little boy – [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha stirred hilarious comments online after she shared a video of herself and a little boy doing the ‘Balablu’ challenge.

The 42-year-old shared the clip on her official Instagram page while disclosing that she and the boy took out some time to mimic the blunder of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu while preparing some kitchen stuff.

In the video, the kid perfectly followed Chioma’s lead and subsequently burst into laughter towards the end of the clip.

Sharing the video, the movie star wrote:

“Whilst we are getting @ugombaskitchen ready for business this 23, Chisom and I found a few minutes to goof around. @ms_elikem with the veggies 😋 UgombasKitchen #HomeMadeCooking #Balablu”

As expected, the short video got netizens leaving waggish remarks in the comment section.

Some reactions culled below:

omonioboli

I fainted!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 Chioma! Agbaya 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

onyiialexx

😂😂😂😂 my chest

angelaeguavoen

The way he said the “Different” had me rolling 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

adg_apparel

ENERGY 🔥 this boy na Son of the soil 👏

cruisewithjoe

Nooooo way 😂😂😂😂😂😂

anuoluwapo__8

This is fun 😂I watch it like 5times 😂😂

vin_vivy2

Babies are smart 👏😂😂