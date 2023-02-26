Video: Chioma Akpotha reveals face of lady who attacked her at Lagos polling unit, replies Georgina Onuoha

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

She let her fans and lovers know that she is safe though still shocked.

Nollywood star, Chioma Akpotha has called out a woman who attacked her at her polling unit yesterday, February 25th.

Sharing the picture of the lady on her Instagram page, the actress said she hasn’t been able to sleep since the incident and it left her feeling sad and anxious. However, she is safe but still in shock.

In that capacity, she would need to regain her energy to address two important issues which are a recap of the events at her polling unit and a response to Colleague Georgina Onuoha, who made a jests about Chioma’s experience at her Polling unit yesterday.

Chioma wrote;

“This photo isn’t clear because I pulled it from my live video. It is the face of one of the women that attacked me and wanted to forcefully take my phone from me. I haven’t been able to sleep since the incident of the last few hours. I am so sad and anxiety has kicked in As the day brightens I shall be making 2 posts. A recall if the events that at my polling unit. From my arrival to the point we persevered despite the obstacles.

A post to address a former colleague of mine Georgina Onuoha

Until then, please know that I am safe though still SHOOKED “.