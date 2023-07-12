Video: Chioma Akpotha, Oge Okoye, Eve Esin, other Nollywood stars celebrate Rita Dominic as she turns 48
Birthday tributes are pouring in for Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic as she turns 48 today
Rita Dominic, one of Nollywood’s best actresses, is celebrating her birthday today.
The fair-skinned screen goddess posted a stunning selfie to Instagram in which she professed her unwavering gratitude to God.
She expressed gratitude to Him for all that He had given her.
“For all I am and I have is yours, God. Thank you.
12/07
Happy birthday Ree Dee.
Zamundans let’s celebrate”.
The likes of Anita Joseph, Kemi Adetiba, Oge Okoye, Ego Oboyo, Omoni Oboli, Eve Esin, Chioma Akpotha, Caroline Danjuma, Destiny Etiko, Dorathy Bachor and more have showered her with sweet words.
Tricia Eseigbe Kerry wrote, “Happiest birthday Girlie, one of July’s Special. Stay blessed
Anita Joseph wrote, “Happy Birthday sunshine. More life more money. Soar higher sis
Kemi Adetiba wrote, “Happy Birthday Gorgeous
Oge Okoye wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful Riri
Alex Unusual wrote, “Happy birthday mama
Ego Oboyo wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful Ree. Wishing you an absolutely fabulous day
Omoni Oboli wrote, “Happy birthday omalicha
Eve Esin wrote, “Hbd my forever crush. God bless you today, morro and forever
Medlin Boss wrote, “Happy birthday Queen wishing you LLNP
Chioma Akpotha wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful
Caroline Danjuma wrote, “Happy birthday to my very own damsel. May God perfect all that concerns you. May everything you desire according to the will of God manifest in your life. Love you
Destiny Etiko wrote, “Happy blessed birthday to u my biggest queen
Dorathy Bachor wrote, “Happy birthday Aunty Rita. Love you always”.