Video: Chinwetalu Agu Stirs Reactions as He Opens Up on His Spiritual Attack and Strange Objects Removed from His Body

Chinwetalu Agu, popular Nollywood actor, has sparked outrage after opening up about his spiritual attack.

Remember that the veteran was incapacitated for several months due to an unspecified illness.

In his first public comment following his recovery, the iconic actor revealed a moving narrative of being spiritually attacked and bedridden for days.

The actor turned to Instagram to post a video of all the evil objects removed from his body.

According to him, he was drawing attention to show the world the numerous types of arrows found in his body.

Cowries, sea stones, pins, keys, gunshots, and broken mirrors were displayed by the veteran.

Throwing more on it in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Chinwetalu Agu recounted how he visited a popular Prophet who helped save him.

He said, “People were looking at me as if I was dying, I was shrinking. These were deadly arrows. Pins were there, cowries were there, sea stones, fetish substance. Inside my body. And they’d scratch me, I’ll scratch.

Then I’ll go to Prophet Ugo who is somewhere…there’s a place called the ‘Maryland area’, he has his office there. He’s a man I’ll call my man. We all have seen this world from peculiar angles where your enemy, personal enemy, or family enemy, would just use medicine. In Yoruba, you call it juju. You won’t know when they enter your body. But when you know is when they begin to scratch you, to give you hell, that is to pain you as if you’ll die the next moment, you know.

But if you go to Prophet Ugo, he will bring his holy oil to treat you. If you say it’s here, he’ll bring the oil, rub here, rub it this way, and hold and feel it. If he feels the pin in your body, he’ll pull it. My place is not that far. But you saw the picture on Instagram. Otherwise, I’d have gone to bring them. They’re still there fresh. I’m keeping all of them for D-day. When I’ll say, ‘God, let me go and give special thanks to you’. I’ve been thanking God every morning is my prayer, but this one I’m going to do it for God.

Even many who were vast in using ‘medicine’ to kill fellow human beings, saw me when I survived some of their attempts and they marveled”.