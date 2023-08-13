Video: Chinenye Eucharia’s Message to Destiny Etiko on Birthday Causes Mixed Reactions

Chinenye Eucharia, a budding movie star, recently celebrated the birthday of her ex-mentor, Destiny Etiko, on August 12th.

Despite Destiny Etiko’s disagreement with Chinenye, who accused her of being disrespectful and ungrateful, the young actress took to Instagram to write a note for Destiny.

Accompanying her message with a photo of Destiny, she wrote:

“Today the World celebrates an icon , beautiful both inside and out Mami I pray for you this day that the blessings of God shall never cease from your life as you step into your new age ..fruitfulness and immense happiness shall be your lot ..Happy Birthday Cheers.”