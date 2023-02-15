ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Cheers to soft life and everything nice” BBNaija’s Alex Unusual celebrates 27th birthday

• Alex Unusual who turns 27, has shared stunning valentine themed photos to mark her big day.

  • Alex Unusual who turns 27, has shared stunning valentine themed photos to mark her big day.


Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Asogowa Alexandra better known as Alex Unusual clock 27 today.

The reality star, who turns 27, has shared stunning valentine themed photos to mark her big day.

Ushering herself into 27 club, Alex Unusual cheered to growth, tranquility, intentionality , prosperity, soft life and everything nice.

“27

Happy birthday to me.

It’s a me day everyday but today is a special me day.

Cheers to growth, tranquility, intentionality, prosperity, soft life and everything nice “.

My parents are giving me orders in my own house – BBNaija star, Alex cries out

GISTLOVER previously reported that Alex Unusual has lamented about being ordered around by her parents despite housing them.

In a video she posted online, Alex wondered if all Nigerian parents act like hers where they give authoritative instructions to their children who owns the house.

She revealed that what provoked her lamentation was because she woke up and tried to take coffe but he saw that it was gone.

Alex explained that her mother said she should be taking tea because coffee is not healthy for her, but she protested, and noted that she does not take coffee often.

According to the reality TV star, she does not understand why her dad and mum are giving her orders on what to eat and drink in her own house.

Alex said she feels Nigerian parents are stressful and wondered if young people would grow old to become what they detest in the elderly ones.

