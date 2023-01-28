ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: ‘Cheating Is Not My Deal Breaker’ – Yeni Kuti Reveals Why She ‘ll Dump Husband

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • According to her, the only deal breaker will be discovering that her man has cheated on her with another man.

Omoyeni Anikulapo-Kuti, popularly known as Yeni Kuti, a Nigerian media personality, has revealed why she left her marriage.

GISRTLOVER reports that the daughter of Nigeria’s legendary singer, Fela Kuti, stated during a TVC ‘Your View’ show that cheating is “not a deal-breaker” for her.

According to her, the only deal breaker will be discovering that her man has cheated on her with another man.

Yeni added that she will flee the marriage and will not return even if people beg her to.

She said:

For me, cheating is not a deal breaker. My father had 27 wives, my mother didn’t go; I am not saying she was happy, but she didn’t leave.

My own deal breaker is if I find out my own partner is sleeping with another man. That is my deal breaker. I will run, they wouldn’t even beg me. I will run.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: #BBTitans: “No more feelings for Khosi”- Miracle begs to Yemi after almost exchanging blows

1 hour ago

Video: Na market she dey sell, acting no dey pay – Fans tackle Eniola Badmus over choice of outfit to campaign

1 hour ago

Video: “Stop advising me to quit music for comedy” – Speed Darlington fumes [Video]

2 hours ago

Video: “Oyetola, go and rest; Osun people don’t want you” — Ademola Adeleke’s son B-Red reacts to father’s sack [Video]

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button