Video: ‘Cheating Is Not My Deal Breaker’ – Yeni Kuti Reveals Why She ‘ll Dump Husband

According to her, the only deal breaker will be discovering that her man has cheated on her with another man.

Omoyeni Anikulapo-Kuti, popularly known as Yeni Kuti, a Nigerian media personality, has revealed why she left her marriage.

GISRTLOVER reports that the daughter of Nigeria’s legendary singer, Fela Kuti, stated during a TVC ‘Your View’ show that cheating is “not a deal-breaker” for her.

Yeni added that she will flee the marriage and will not return even if people beg her to.

She said: