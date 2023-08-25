ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Charles Okocha Celebrates His Daughter in a Special Way as He Attends Her Matriculation at Babcock University

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 42 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

Charles Okocha, a well-known Nollywood actor and skitmaker, has once again demonstrated how seriously he takes his position as a father as he revealed the most recent nurturing role he assumed in the academic journey of his daughter, Mercy Okocha.

In an electrifying video posted his Instagram page, the actor can be seen exuding copious smiles and a sense of fulfillment while attending his daughter’s exciting matriculation ceremony at Babcock University.

Charles was seen touching his daughter’s head as he conveyed that she embodies absolute phenomenal excellence.

The 17-year-old girl, well-acquainted with her father’s lighthearted comments, sported a continuous smile throughout, while Charles and a male friend who accompanied him, celebrated her new accomplishment with great enthusiasm.

Captioning the clip, Charles Okocha wrote; “Congratulations to my Phenomenal Daughter @mercy__okocha Shine forever mama!!!.”

Watch the video below;

See reactions below;

tonychuma_2020: Normally na children dey worry their parents, but for your own case na you dey worry your children 😂😂😂😂 congratulations girl.

eternal_charissah_aishah:  God bless you for the way you hype your children and say positive words to them ..you will eat the fruit of your labor in Jesus name…👏.

hair_by_ijefine: See how natural she looks, went for graduation party recently I thought it was old women that graduated 😂😂.

ririnwaa: Na you Dey worry her 😂😂 na she suppose Dey worry u . Congratulations our phenomenal,greater heights.

bboujee_szn: I love the way u treat ur daughter…. nothing a man can do to impress her again.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 42 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Reactions as Tony Elumelu shares Pictures of himself & his Triplets en route to London on a Jet

9 hours ago

I Need A Break From Our Friendship; I Want To Prove That I Can Survive Without Her—Ilebaye On Doyin

9 hours ago

No Bad Energy This Year, I’m Actually Having The Time Of My Life – Afrobeats Superstar, Davido

9 hours ago

Video: “He Was Ready to Sacrifice All for Me” Tonto Dikeh Recalls As She Searches For ‘Mentally Ill’ Singer Solidstar

10 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button