Video: Charles Okocha Celebrates His Daughter in a Special Way as He Attends Her Matriculation at Babcock University

Charles Okocha, a well-known Nollywood actor and skitmaker, has once again demonstrated how seriously he takes his position as a father as he revealed the most recent nurturing role he assumed in the academic journey of his daughter, Mercy Okocha.

In an electrifying video posted his Instagram page, the actor can be seen exuding copious smiles and a sense of fulfillment while attending his daughter’s exciting matriculation ceremony at Babcock University.

Charles was seen touching his daughter’s head as he conveyed that she embodies absolute phenomenal excellence.

The 17-year-old girl, well-acquainted with her father’s lighthearted comments, sported a continuous smile throughout, while Charles and a male friend who accompanied him, celebrated her new accomplishment with great enthusiasm.

Captioning the clip, Charles Okocha wrote; “Congratulations to my Phenomenal Daughter @mercy__okocha Shine forever mama!!!.”

Watch the video below;

See reactions below;

tonychuma_2020: Normally na children dey worry their parents, but for your own case na you dey worry your children 😂😂😂😂 congratulations girl.

eternal_charissah_aishah: God bless you for the way you hype your children and say positive words to them ..you will eat the fruit of your labor in Jesus name…👏.

hair_by_ijefine: See how natural she looks, went for graduation party recently I thought it was old women that graduated 😂😂.

ririnwaa: Na you Dey worry her 😂😂 na she suppose Dey worry u . Congratulations our phenomenal,greater heights.

bboujee_szn: I love the way u treat ur daughter…. nothing a man can do to impress her again.