Video: Chacha Eke’s Husband opens up on what it’s like to live with a mentally ill partner

Austin Faani, the husband of Nollywood actress Chacha Eke, has spoken up about his experience living with a mentally ill partner.

It’s no secret that Nollywood actress Chacha Eke suffers from bipolar disorder and has caused quite a stir on social media.

Chacha Eke recounted her account of having a manic episode a few months ago. She described how she spent days loitering in Lagos’s streets, hotels, and beaches. She went on to say that she utilized the forged ID to travel by boat to Ghana.

The actress stated that she awoke around 3 a.m. one morning and felt frightened at home, so she ran to an Asaba motor park and then to Lagos.

Austin Faani shared his experience, recounting how his wife awakened him up at 1 a.m. with a loud smash on the mirror.

His wife stated that several persons were crippling out of the mirror, so she had to wake up and break it, according to him.

Chacha’s husband revealed how he had to accompany his wife to prayers when her condition worsened.

