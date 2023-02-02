Video: Celebrity life is sweet – BBNaija’s Cross writes after fan settled his bill

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Big Brother Naija 2021 star, Cross Okonkwo has said that being a celebrity comes with certain mouth watering benefits.

In a post on Twitter, he revealed that a fan met him at a restaurant and extended some greetings after which the man paid his bill.

According to Cross he was eating with a friend when the man who was with his wife paid his bill without informing him.

It was when the BBNaija star beckoned at the waiter to bring his bill that he was told the man already paid for him.