Video: Celebrity chef, Hilda Baci dishes out heartbreaks as she shows off mystery man

Hilda Baci, a famous chef, breaks hearts and restricts the airflow of singles while flaunting her mystery man having a good time at a party.

The celebrity chef who rose to prominence after her Cook-a-Thon feet has revealed that she is in a relationship with an unidentified man.

Many people had romantically linked her to the famous influencer Enioluwa. Despite the fact that the latter had refuted this.

Hilda Baci could be seen in a video holding her mystery man in a tight embrace as they danced in time to the beats in the background.

As they danced, she blushed happily as the man placed his hands just above her derrière.

Netizens Reactions…

dera9008

I give Twitter people 1 week them go find out this man face 😂💔

harry_walter123

Give Nigerians 2mins them go find that mystery man come outside😂

ckgramm

By the end of today twitter go dig out this person 😂😂😭

its_fansyy

Internet people about to dig him out😂

lovehelenah

When are those grown mumus that was saying she and Eni are dating..

chekwube_okafor_chekwus

Dat guy de enjoy. chop better food double

mr_dicksons

Where is that niqqa that likes food 😂

He won’t like this video o😂😂

ella_fundz_

Better show him face I no want hear story o

the_small_london

Una think say she dey single before???😂

lil_non21

E clear why them the hide man face 😂 you de fear your follow woman