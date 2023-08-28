ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “CeeC is a nice person but bad at managing friendship” — Mercy Eke claims

Mercy Eke, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, shares her thoughts on Ceec, whom she regarded as a good person with a flaw.

The 2019 BBNaija Pepper Dem winner discusses Ceec’s characteristics with fellow housemates Doyin and Whitemoney during their conversation.

Mercy Eke claims that despite Ceec being a kind and charming person, she is unable to keep the people she considers her friends together.

In her words, “The thing is, she’s a lovely person who doesn’t like staying alone but she doesn’t know how to manage the people she likes. It is like a defence mechanism.”

Whitemeoney agrees with Mercy while adding, “You cannot be friends with someone based on how you feel without considering the person as well.”

