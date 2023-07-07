Video: Carter Efe unveils Berri Tiga as his first record label artiste

Carter Efe, a popularly known Nigerian content creator and musician, has signed Berri Tiga to his brand-new music label, “Eh God Records.”

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, the music executive made the announcement via his official Instagram page.

Carter Efe, who recently established the Eh God Records, praised himself for securing his first artist, Berri Tiga, who also happens to be a friend.

He shared a few stylish images while announcing that a new hit song would be released this evening.

The skit-maker wrote; “Congratulations to me on this New Phase.❤️🙏I just signed @berri_tiga to the @ehgodrecords .❤️🦅

We’ll be dropping a top notch banger tonight y’all anticipate #moneyoverlove #ehgodrecords”

Tiga also announced the record deal on his Instagram page and referred to the label as his new family.

“New family 🙏🏼❤️. @ehgodrecords @carterefe .. new music out midnight let’s go guys 🚀,” he captioned.

“Even FIFA won’t accept this” — Carter Efe stir reactions as he shares proof of real age

Carter Efe, a well-known musician and content creator, raises eyebrows by asserting that he is actually 22 years old and providing evidence to support his claim.

The musician made an effort to firmly establish his claims about his age after being met with doubt ever since he announced it.

Carter recently uploaded a picture of the data page from his foreign passport, which lists the year 2001 as his birthdate.

Carter Efe shared the image and declared that it was the final straw for anyone who questioned his age, urging people to back off.

“If you nor still believe rest!” he wrote.

In reaction, netizens called it a bluff while many argued that it was a football age intended to hide his actual age.