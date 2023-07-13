Video: Cardi B’s 5-yr-old daughter, Kulture shows off N19m worth of handbag on birthday

The celebrated rapper Cardi B recently threw her 5-year-old daughter Kulture a lavish birthday party, and the event’s standout moment generated a lot of buzz on social media.

The star-studded event featured an extravagant gift that made headlines: a hot pink Hermès Birkin handbag worth N19 million (equivalent to $25,000 USD).

Cardi, 30, shared images of her daughter sitting at a hot pink piano while wearing a pink leotard, tutu, and lace-up sandals with ballerina-inspired accents on Instagram.

“My baby is five🥹….Happy birthday to my pretty princess.It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more,” Cardi wrote, sharing beautiful pictures of her

Made by a top-tier luxury brand, the designer handbag flaunted by the young child drew both admiration and attention.

Reacting, one social media user said : It is the baby birkins for me,”

“One thing for sure, Kulture will not be impressed by anyone’s son tryna fly her out to Miami lol,” another follower added.