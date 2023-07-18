ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Caramel Plugg and Boyfriend Engage in Heated Argument As Their Relationship Reportedly Hits The Rock

Some Nigerians are presently in a shocking state as the relationship between Instagram influencer Caramel and her handsome boyfriend King Manny hits the rock.

As of the time of writing, Caramel and her lover, Burnaboy colleague King Manny, have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Despite their quiet romance, Caramel and King Manny were noted for their public displays of adoration.

reacting to the post;

zainab.ayoo: Now e don confirm Evian dey.

redvigor:  After fighting for this man at the end of the day premium breakfast.

favourr.oj:  Everybody should break up so we can all start afresh..una wey Dey relationship don too oppress us single people.

b3lle:  Wait, that’s the guy she was fighting over? what do I know…

