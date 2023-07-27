Video: Caramel Plugg allegedly arrests vendor who called her out for dress’ credit

Caramel Plugg, a popular influencer, showed up at the home of an online vendor who had called her out for refusing to give her credit in a viral video after giving the socialite free clothes.

The influencer was allegedly given free clothes by a vendor in order for her to tag her, but Caramel Plugg instead gave credit to another brand.

According to recent reports by @ManlikeIcey, the influencer stormed the vendor’s location with police to arrest the lady.

According to reports, the cops disguised themselves in plain clothes and pretended to be people wanting to give her a gift.

Caramel Plugg who was in the car with the officers reportedly told them to hurl her into the car when she wanted to make an SOS call.

She said…

“Currently reading the quotes and comments. Good things don’t magically appear, you have to go and get them. If you make the first move and it doesn’t work out, try again. Rejection is also a part of this short life that we have. If you like, dey there and be looking.”

@ManlikeIcey stated that the influencer insists that the vendor apologizes for calling her out before she tells the police to free her.

The Twitter user wrote in part…

“Caramel used police to arrest the vendor who called her out few days ago over the free cloth issue, she said the police men came in disguise to give her a gift in a tinted vehicle, you can see Caramel in the first frame.

She said was about to make a call then Caramel told the police men to bundle her inside the car and not let her use her phone, she has been in Maroko Station, Lagos since yesterday up till now.

She said Caramel wants her to beg before she tells the police to release her, imagine…”