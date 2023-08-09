Video: Canadian Rapper Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10-Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Lory Lanez, a Canadian rapper, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot following a drunken dispute.

The Los Angeles Judge after learning that Lanez had ordered Megan to “Dance’bitch” in the middle of the road while firing multiple shots at her, read out the punishment.

Lanez was sentenced following his December conviction for assault with a semi-automatic weapon, careless discharge of a handgun, and transportation of a loaded, unlicensed firearm.

Lanez’s acts, according to the prosecutor, left the “WAP” singer with physiological and psychological scars, and he had requested a 13-year term.

Tory Lanez’s counsel pleaded for three years in prison or probation, as well as alcoholism treatment.

During a drawn-out sentence session that started on Monday, Judge David Herriford claimed to have received more than 70 letters, including from Lanez’s celebrity friends.

One came from the singer-songwriter Iggy Azalea, who he claimed asked for a sentence that was “transformational, not life-destroying.”

One more was offered by Lanez’s young kid.

The judge asserted that although the prosecution had established two aggravating elements—the use of a weapon and a victim who was especially defenseless—it had not established that the offense constituted a particularly high level of viciousness, cruelty, or callousness.

However, he mandated that Lanez, who has been detained since being found guilty, spend ten years in prison.

Recall that Tory Lanez was arrested and released on bond for violating orders in Megan Thee Stallion’s case

After he was found to have violated protective orders in Megan Thee Stallion’s case by a court in Los Angeles, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been taken into police custody.

Lanez, who was detained on Tuesday, April 5, was earlier charged with assault after shooting the female rapper in the foot in 2020.

He has since been prohibited from contacting her or discussing any details of the case with outside parties. Lanez was arrested and produced in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday April 5, for allegedly violating the order by sharing information about the case on social media