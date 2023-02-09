Video: “Call me jealous but I’m glad Portable was denied US visa” –Speed Darlington shade Portable [Video]

Speed Darlington alleged that someone had told him that the ‘Zazzo’ superstar had been denied Visa to the US.

Speaking further, he expressed his excitement at this development and asked his those who would interpret his happiness as jealousy to go ahead.

Popular US-based Nigerian rap artiste, Speed Darlington has said that he’s extremely excited that popular street hop singer Portable was denied United States visa.

Speed Darlington relayed this while speaking during an Instagram live session with his followers.

Speed Darlington said that he believes that to be true because if it were false, a certain Yahoo boy living in California would have flown him from Nigeria.

