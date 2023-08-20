ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Burna Boy Stopped His Show, Observe A Minute Silence for Wizkid’s Late Mother

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read

Wizkid Only Sings About Women, We Are on Different Lanes - Burna Boy [Video]

Burna Boy, commonly known as Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, expresses his condolences to Wizkid over the death of his mother by observing a minute of silence during his concert.

Since the death of Big Wiz’s mother, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun, there has been a chill in the music entertainment industry.

Burna Boy had to halt in the middle of his performance at AfroNation in Detroit to observe a minute of silence for Late. Mrs. Jane, who died on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The emotions was palpable as fans went quiet.

Watch the video below:

This gesture sparked emotional reactions from netizens

Yayogunz said: “I knew Burna had love for Wiz.❤️”

Joeyjoseph007 reacted: “Friend closer than a brother 🙌🏾”

wizzy_nice_ofgicial2 added: “The love is real 🔥🔥❤️❤️”

de_journ wrote: “Burna is the greatest seeehhh”

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Reactions as Chizzy Alichi shares attractive photos of herself on Instagram

20 mins ago

Video: “Laycon you fall hand, I’ve budgeted that 120M for a new car” – Uriel continues to lament

1 hour ago

Video: Kiddwaya’s Mom Blows Hot, sets to Sue Seyi Awolowo Once He Is Evicted from The Show

2 hours ago

Video: “I’m giving birth to only boys so they can sleep with people’s daughters” – Seyi Awolowo

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button