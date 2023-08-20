Video: Burna Boy Stopped His Show, Observe A Minute Silence for Wizkid’s Late Mother

Burna Boy, commonly known as Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, expresses his condolences to Wizkid over the death of his mother by observing a minute of silence during his concert.

Since the death of Big Wiz’s mother, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun, there has been a chill in the music entertainment industry.

Burna Boy had to halt in the middle of his performance at AfroNation in Detroit to observe a minute of silence for Late. Mrs. Jane, who died on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The emotions was palpable as fans went quiet.

Watch the video below:

This gesture sparked emotional reactions from netizens

Yayogunz said: “I knew Burna had love for Wiz.❤️”

Joeyjoseph007 reacted: “Friend closer than a brother 🙌🏾”

wizzy_nice_ofgicial2 added: “The love is real 🔥🔥❤️❤️”

de_journ wrote: “Burna is the greatest seeehhh”