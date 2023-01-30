ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Burna Boy reacts as South African artiste, Gigi Lamayne says she’s in love with him

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • On January 28, Gigi took to Twitter to profess her love for the self-proclaimed African Giant.
  • Surprisingly, Burnaboy reacted by compiling a list of persons who loved her Twitter message, which made her pleased.

South African singer Gigi Lamayne has professed her love for Nigerian Grammy winner Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy.

On January 28, Gigi took to Twitter to profess her love for the self-proclaimed African Giant.

The rapper expressed concern that, despite her strong feelings for him, Burna Boy may never be aware of her feelings.

“I’m so in love with @burnaboy and he may never know, this life thing yooooo,” she added.

Surprisingly, Burnaboy reacted by compiling a list of persons who loved her Twitter message, which made her pleased.

Gigi later uploaded a screenshot of the notification she received after Burna liked the tweet, and she claimed to have received confirmation that he is aware of it.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: BBTitans: “I’ll do whatever it takes to make it work” — Yemi pleads with Khosi [Video]

1 hour ago

Video: Paul Okoye, BBNaija Cross, others, tackle Tunde Ednut over comments on Nancy Isime’s unclad scene

2 hours ago

Video: Alex makes first social media appearance after messy drama with ex, Fancy Acholonu

2 hours ago

Video: Peter Okoye apologises to his wife, Lola in advance over his recent ‘consideration’

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button