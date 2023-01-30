Video: Burna Boy reacts as South African artiste, Gigi Lamayne says she’s in love with him

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

South African singer Gigi Lamayne has professed her love for Nigerian Grammy winner Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy.

On January 28, Gigi took to Twitter to profess her love for the self-proclaimed African Giant.

The rapper expressed concern that, despite her strong feelings for him, Burna Boy may never be aware of her feelings.

“I’m so in love with @burnaboy and he may never know, this life thing yooooo,” she added.

Surprisingly, Burnaboy reacted by compiling a list of persons who loved her Twitter message, which made her pleased.

Gigi later uploaded a screenshot of the notification she received after Burna liked the tweet, and she claimed to have received confirmation that he is aware of it.