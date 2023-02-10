Video: Burna Boy reacts as Lady pulls a ‘Burna boy is dead’ prank on her mum in viral video

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A trending prank has divided social media users, for tricking unwitting parents that their favourite celebrity has died.

Afrobeats star, Burna Boy has reacted to an online prank that recently went viral on TikTok.







Afrobeats star, Burna Boy has reacted to an online prank that recently went viral on TikTok.

Widely known as the “celebrity death prank”, the format consists of someone covertly filming another person, usually a parental figure, while telling them that a famous figure has passed away.

The trend gained traction towards the final moments of 2022 and continued in 2023.

The most recent one sighted online, is a clip of how a lady pranked her mum by saying Burna Boy had died after he suffered a heart attack.

Her mum responded with a hurling profanity-laced scream and shock.

Reacting, Burnaboy reshared the viral clip on his official TikTok page, and wrote;