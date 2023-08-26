Video: “Burna Boy is right, only few of us make music with substance” – BNXN

Talented Afro-fusion singer Daniel Benson, also known as BNXN, has supported Burna Boy’s contentious claim that the majority of Nigerian musicians lack “substance” in their music.

You may remember that Burna Boy recently caused a stir when he implied in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that afrobeats is “literally nothing” and lacks lyrical “substance.”

Burna Boy was spot on, according to BNXN, during an Instagram live session, highlighting the fact that only a select few artists produce music with “proper substance.”

He said, “You see why I connect so much with Burna, is because he is so different.

“When I listened to him and I listened to anyone else, you can just tell that he is doing his own thing. Same thing when you listen to me. Except you want to be whining yourself sha. What we are doing here, you can’t get it anywhere else. I promise you.

“It’s only a few of us (artistes) that are real and doing this music thing with proper substance and having something to say in it.

“The other day, I was watching the Burna interview and I was wondering why everybody got him so misinterpreted. What you don’t understand will always confuse. So, it’s okay.

“Personally, I didn’t have a problem with what he said o. The only issue there is that he failed to say he is also part of what we do ‘afrobeats’.”

Watch the video below: