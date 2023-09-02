Video: Burna Boy Filled with Joy as He Receives Plaque for Setting New Afrobeats Record In UK

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, etched his name into the annals of history by becoming the first African superstar to conquer the UK charts, claiming the coveted top place with his pioneering album, “I Told Them.”

Burna Boy’s amazing seventh studio masterwork, “I Told Them,” Catapulted itself directly to the number one spot on the renowned UK albums list for the current week, according to the Official Charts Company.

The famed British record chart business handed a coveted plaque on the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker, marking an everlasting milestone in celebration of his incredible achievement.

After being presented with his well-deserved plaque, the Singer, in a freshly unveiled video, exuded heartfelt appreciation to a myriad of individuals who have been steadfast in their support.

He dedicated this prestigious award to his roots, his unwavering management team, the soulful ensemble of his band, and the brilliant music producers who lent their magic to the album.

He extended his gratitude to the enthusiastic patrons who acquired his album through legitimate means.

In a resounding declaration, he boldly asserted that the award is a glimpse of the many triumphs yet to be unveiled in the future.

The Port Harcourt-born singer’s last two LPs, Twice as Tall and Love Damini, peaked at Number 2 on the UK albums chart before his latest project finally saw him hit the top of the chart.