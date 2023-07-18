ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Burna Boy Breaks Records as First African Artist to Sell Out Stadiums In USA, England, France and Holland

Burna Boy, the legendary Afrobeats crooner, has become the first African musician to sell out stadiums in the United States, England, France, and Holland.

On Monday, African Facts Zone tweeted this via their official Twitter page.

Burna Boy’s musical ability is undeniably recognized and acknowledged by his fans all over the world, as proven by his countless sold-out concerts in key European nations.

On July 8th, the “Twice as Tall” singer made history by selling out New York’s 41,922 capacity Citi Field.

In April, he sold out the 60,000-capacity London Stadium.

Furthermore, he sold out the 40,000-capacity Paris La Defense Arena on May 30th, as well as the 41,000-capacity GelreDome on July 23rd.

African Facts noted:

“Burna Boy has become the first African Artiste to sell out stadiums in USA, England, France and Holland.

He sold out

41,922 capacity Citi Field in New York

60,000 capacity London Stadium

40,000 capacity Paris La Defense Arena

41,000 capacity GelreDome”

