Video: Burna Boy Breaks Another Record as First African Artiste to Sell Out U.S. Stadium

Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, achieves a stunning milestone by being the first African to sell out a stadium in the United States.

On Saturday, the self-proclaimed African Giant made history by filling the 41,000-capacity Citi Field Stadium in New York City.

Nissi, Burna Boy’s sister, performed as the opening act at the performance in the United States of America, adding to the excitement.

Burna Boy requested British rapper Dave to join him on stage during his gripping performance for their joint tune, ‘Location.’

Burna treated the enthusiastic crowd to a memorable evening, delivering energetic renditions of his popular hits, including ‘Ye,’ along with songs from his last four albums: ‘Outside,’ ‘African Giant,’ ‘Twice As Tall,’ and ‘Love Damini.’

Watch a snippet from the show below …