ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Burna Boy Breaks Another Record as First African Artiste to Sell Out U.S. Stadium

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 8 hours ago
0 377 1 minute read

Paulo also revealed that INEC's budget to organise such a poorly done contest was too much. He noted that his company would have done a better job with a 50% discount than the $600m used. Iyabo Ojo and her hubby Paulo have been heavily involved in the 2023 Presidential elections. From campaigning and canvassing support for Peter Obi to even posting results and using their influence to aid the Peter Obi presidency become a reality. @iamubasinachi: "If at the end the chairman of Inec is not Arrested I will personally arrest him." @k8henshaw: "It's actually more than 600M." @boslahstitches: "Imagine and they have d whole of 4years to make arrangement for ds election and see d outcome of d 4yrs plan and 600m$." @_celebobo_: "300M$ is it for a down payment, for a roasted corn??" @oseme_okojiee: "Igbo man!!!! calculator X business." @loh_ola: "Honestly this country is a joke." @iambyno: "They Couldnt even Provide Refreshment for Agents....So So CORRUPT!!!! Tueh."

Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, achieves a stunning milestone by being the first African to sell out a stadium in the United States.

On Saturday, the self-proclaimed African Giant made history by filling the 41,000-capacity Citi Field Stadium in New York City.

Nissi, Burna Boy’s sister, performed as the opening act at the performance in the United States of America, adding to the excitement.

Burna Boy requested British rapper Dave to join him on stage during his gripping performance for their joint tune, ‘Location.’

Burna treated the enthusiastic crowd to a memorable evening, delivering energetic renditions of his popular hits, including ‘Ye,’ along with songs from his last four albums: ‘Outside,’ ‘African Giant,’ ‘Twice As Tall,’ and ‘Love Damini.’

Watch a snippet from the show below …

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 8 hours ago
0 377 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

BBN Star Amaka Flaunts Her Beauty In New Photos Online

11 mins ago

Shaffy Bello Celebrates Son’s 25th Birthday With Lovely Photos

34 mins ago

Checkout New Photos Of Tiwa Savage In Saudi Arabia That Has Caused Fans To React

44 mins ago

Why Is It Hard For People To Love Me, BlessingCeo Asks Fans In New Post

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button