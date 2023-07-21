ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Burna Boy, Ayra Starr make Barack Obama 2023’s Summer Playlist

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 343 Less than a minute

Barack Obama, the former president of the United States, has released his annual Summer Playlist.

The former president revealed his favorite summer songs in a tweet on his official Twitter page.

The Summer playlist for 2023 includes 41 songs from Nigerian artists, as is customary.

Burna Boy and Ayra Starr were added to his summer playlist after appearing on his 2022 Music playlist.

Ayra Starr’s 2023 hit song “Stability” made the list, while Burna Boy made the list with his song “Sitting On Top Of The World” remix featuring 21 Svage.

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer – a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed”.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 343 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “Fear every girl in choir” – Nedu Wazobia spills

33 mins ago

Video: ‘I am suffering’ – Actor, Ray Emodi laments, announces temporary break from acting

37 mins ago

Outstanding And Impressive Family Photoshoots Inspired By Mercy Johnson And Her Family

43 mins ago

At This Age, I Just Want To Do What’s Right Not What’s Cool. Let The Kids Breathe”-Seun Kuti

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button