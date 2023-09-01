Video: Bunmi Ninalowo Reacts, Deactivate Her Instagram Account After Her Husband Publicly Announced Their Separation

Bunmi Ninalowo, Bolanle Ninalowo’s wife, has reacted to her husband’s public announcement of their unexpected split on Instagram.

Bunmi quickly deactivated her Instagram account after Bolanle Ninalowo announced their split to avoid being bothered by concerned netizens.

Bolanle Ninalowo disclosed on his Instagram page that their marriage had ended, but he did not elaborate on the cause for the breakup.

The actor expressed regret over the breakdown of their marriage, but asked for solitude and prayers as they navigate their separate lives while co-parenting their children, Aliyah and Morakinyo.

He wrote; “Finally I accept the reality of the End to a Road! A sad reality that gives room & hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future!

“A reality that is SAD for my loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and loveable future. A sad reality I prayed, nurtured, and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all.”

Following the public reaction to Bolanle Ninalowo’s statement, it was observed that Bunmi Ninalowo had deactivated her Instagram account.

The deactivation of Bunmi Ninalowo’s Instagram account surprised many who had admired the couple and rejoiced in their previous reconciliation following years of separation.

Bolanle and Bunmi Ninalowo got married in a court ceremony in the United States in 2007. The reasons behind their separation remain undisclosed.