Video: Buhari’s administration wasted 8 years of our lives – Adekunle Gold cries out

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko, professionally known as Adekunle Kosoko has blamed the current administration for the numerous challenges Nigeria is experiencing.

He lamented in a post on Twitter, saying the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government wasted eight years of the lives of Nigerians.

He wrote; “This current administration wasted 8 years of our lives. 8 years, we regressed as a nation.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has said no single government is capable of solving all the problems facing the country.

He stated this on Monday, January 30th at the State of the Nation Dialogue organised by the Nigerian Bar Association in Abuja.

Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the only solution is for successive governments to be building on the foundations laid by previous administrations.

He said; “I will say no one government in this country will be able to solve the problems of Nigeria but as we build on the processes laid by successive governments, not discarding completely what has been put in place; we will build our dreams, take one or two things to concentrate on and move on. “We believe the outcome of this dialogue can be transmitted to us so that whatever resolutions are reached, whatever recommendations you make; that will become part of the document that we will prepare as we transit and handover to a new incoming government.”