Video: Brymo open up, reveals how he turned down Simi’s request for a feature, for refusing to sleep with him

Brymo, a Nigerian singer, has admitted to declining a request to feature Simi in a song because the singer refused to sleep with him.

According to the singer, he merely wanted to know what it was like to work with a person with whom he was passionately attached.

He did, however, reveal that the singer turned him down, but a part of him still feels guilty about the condition he imposed on her.

He also confessed that she was not the only one who had reached out to him in order to fulfill his aspirations.

In his words:

“There’s a part of me that wants to seek remorse for my condition for a requirement with talented Simi. I just wanted to have that experience of making music with a female act I was bedding. Of course I had to let go of the desperation. I wanted a collaboration that involved sex with my female collaborator.”

Brymo’s disclosure generated fury on social media, with many netizens accusing him of being sexist and encouraging a poisonous work environment.

See the post below:

There’s a part of me that wants to feel remorse for my requirement for a collaboration with the talented Simi.. yet I am reminded that I was indeed, and honestly seeking to experience the outcome of making music with a female act I was bedding.. I proposed same to Efya too then.. pic.twitter.com/olcQekK2Sc — Ọláwálé (Ashimi) Ọlọ́fọ̀ọrọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) July 21, 2023

Some also demanded that he should be held accountable for his crimes and that Simi speak out about her ordeal.

@eriata_ese reacted: “For someone that said “prick no get shoulder” in his song; what do you expect.”

@nawa4thiscomment reacted: “I’m sure Tinubu would build Mental Health hospital for him, but that’s after he shares the 8k.”

@tinie.temper commented: “This guy is siccc. So you want to bed every female you collaborate with? Smh.”

@tabs_ _tolz reacted: “All because of one song wey this guy sing over 20 years ago, nobody go rest for Obasanjo internet again ..na wa!”

@thickgodesss commented: “If u are a woman in this country. Pray that God will remove any man that will be ur downfall in this life..”