Video: Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia – Family gives update on actor’s health
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
Iconic Hollywood actor, Bruce Willis, whose illness was announced last year has progressed and he has now been diagnosed with dementia.
This information was passed on by his family in a statement today February 16th. Frontotemporal dementia is the type that Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with.
The statement by his family reads:
“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).
“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”
Frontotemporal dementia, FTD which doesn’t have a cure according to NHS causes changes in personality. Behavioral changes, language, and movement, due to the areas of the brain that it affects, the front and sides of the brain.