Video: British rapper, Tion Wayne teases fans as he speaks on fresh Davido collabo

British-Nigerian rapper, Tion Wayne has declared interest in making a new song with Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido Adeleke aka Davido.

He said he would love to link up with Omo Baba Olowo this year so that they can release another hit song.

Tion Wayne and the DMW boss first worked together on the 2021 single, “Who’s True’ featuring Jae5.

The rapper took to his Twitter page on Friday, February 11th and said he wants to replicate the classic in 2023.

He peaked fans interest with the post which saw many saying they cannot wait.

He tweeted; “Me + Davido gotta linkup again this year give them another classic !!!!”

Som ereactions culled below:

@Osesergie; Wonderful!.. Things I love to see ✨🥶

@Zombietigerz; This has to be the best Collab last year, fans bants aside I play this song for hours everyday…… You and davido really kill it, so painful it underrated

@Geedah_; Guy anything about Nigeria that you wanna tweet again…..do it in yoruba.