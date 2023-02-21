Video: “Bring your own children to cause trouble” -Yul Edochie tells politicians ahead of election

Yul took to his Instagram to implore fans to say away from any form of violence.







Nigerian born veteran actor Yul Edochie has joined other celebrities to dish out advise to citizens ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The actor who has recently been in the news for cheating on his first wife and marrying another actress, took to his Instagram to implore fans to say away from any form of violence.

He further gave Nigerians the sage advice stressing that any politician who wants to engage them in any form of violence, should also bring their children to lead the squad.