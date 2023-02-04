Video: Bring your family back to Nigeria from UK before discussing who to vote– Uchenna Nnanna slams Seyi Law for supporting Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular Nollywood actress and Filmmaker, Uchenna Nnanna has blasted her colleague, Seyi Law for drumming support for APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The comedian who also doubles has actor made this known in a post shared via his verified Instagram page.

According to Seyi Law, he would be voting for Tinubu ahead of PDP’s Atiku and Labour Party’s Peter Obi because Tinubu has brought a lot of development to Lagos State and it can’t be overlooked.

Seyi Law wrote, “We can pretend, refuse to accept it, and even deny it, but what Tinubu did to rebuild Lagos after the military era can never be overstated. You can use other metrics I don’t know to judge him, but to deny his works in Lagos as governor and the continuity is plain hatred. If I was paid to campaign for ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU, let God judge me. I have always maintained my stance that I will never receive money to campaign for any politician and that I have always kept. This coming election, BAT is my candidate.”

