Video: Breakup Looms as Jada P Unfollows Wizkid on Instagram

The relationship between Grammy Award winner Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, and his partner Jada Pollock, better known as Jada P, is on fire.

As of the time of writing, Wizkid’s babymama, who also serves as the singer’s manager, has unfollowed him on Instagram.

Recall that Wizkid had earlier unfollows everyone including Jada P on his verified account on the photo and video-sharing platform Instagram since April 2023.

Jada P’s decision to unfollow Wizkid comes days after she celebrated the 1st birthday of her second child, AJ with the singer.

However, Jada P and singer Wizkid are presently not following each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions have started trailing Jada P decision to unfollow Wizkid, while some claimed it might be as a result of the singer cheating, others shared contrary opinions.

Reacting to the post;

olamiw4: That girl no do love reach money ooo she Dey always collect her percentage for all shows as manager and as well percentage as baby mama … she no send wizkid ooo

See below;

sinestro._x: You don forget when wizkid put Igbo for mouth follow her papa snap 😂?

skeleta_joker: Wetin wizkid sef do no good 😂.

girlie__vi: Girl feeding on u all desperation…she knows once she does it..jobless Nigerian youth will make her trend.

everything_queensley: How Una take dey check all these things abeg ? 😂😳.

motunrayo_adeniyi_: Popsy can never be wrong in my eyes 😂😂.

wonderboyodc: How una the take know all this? Una just the wait to see down fall of anyone hmm but not wizkid. Wizkid blessings don pass all this one.

dicey_angel: Cheating… obviously.