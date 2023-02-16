Video: Bread seller turned model, Jumoke Orisaguna makes grand return after years of absence

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video showed the model being glammed up before she joined her colleagues to strut the runway with pride.

Remember that Jumoke hit fame in 2016 when she photobombed a session of British rapper, Tinie Tempah, by Nigerian photographer, TY Bello.

However, shortly after she became famous, her marriage started experiencing some rocky times and in 2019, she parted ways with her husband.







Olajumoke Orisaguna, a former bread seller who became a model after going viral has resurfaced after years of leaving fans wondering what she’s up to.

The young mother of two made a grand return to the social scene by walking the runway at a recent fashion show.

A video showed the model being glammed up before she joined her colleagues to strut the runway with pride.

She donned outfit made by House of Sota at Black History and Lifestyle event.

Jumoke hit fame in 2016 when she photobombed a session of British rapper, Tinie Tempah, by Nigerian photographer, TY Bello.

Following the well-timed accidental placement of her in the picture with Tempah, she bagged several juicy endorsement deals and modeling jobs.

However, shortly after she became famous, her marriage started experiencing some rocky times and in 2019, she parted ways with her husband.

Ever since then she went silent but for the fashion show where she made a surprising appearance much to the excitement of her fans.

Reacting, Balogun wrote; Great to see Jumoke come back. Best wishes for a great future for her.

Amusan wrote; Yeah my colleagues and I still remember her some days ago. Happy to see her doing great. All the best for her.